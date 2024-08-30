By Pauline Odhiambo

In the Yoruba language, Fasalejo means a person that shows care or hospitality. This is true for Nigerian artist Oluwatobiloba Fasalejo who embodies these same characteristics in painting the people in his environment.

“We already have a lot of bad things happening in Nigeria and in the world in general, which is I why I want my paintings to be the kind that can calm everyone,” the contemporary expressionism artist tells TRT Afrika.

“I want the people I paint to connect to the serenity of their environments and also to the feeling of peace and love reflected in my paintings.”

According to Artland Magazine, expressionism is an artistic style in which the artist seeks to depict not objective reality, but the subjective emotions and responses.

Mindful art

The 24-year-old artist from Ondo State, has always been mindful of others.

As a child, Fasalejo sought to contribute to his family’s household expenses by creating art for sale.

“It was my way of trying to put food on the table but my mum restricted me saying that was the responsibility of the parents, and not for the children,” the third-born of four siblings recalls.

Still, the young artist had an intense yearning to give back to his community, and once again turned to art to express his gratitude.

“I started by doing free drawings and paintings for people in my community. I did it all on normal paper and when I showed it to them, the look of appreciation on their faces was priceless,” he recalls.

“I found that it was a good way to actually be there for them and make them feel seen and appreciated. Their personal stories still drive my art.”

'Good enough'

One of his series titled ‘More than This’ is yet another ode to the beauty of community.

“There are six paintings in this series which I dedicated to all the people in my environment who feel as if they are not doing enough or are not good enough,” Fasalejo explains.

“It is a reminder that we are more than our problems, and that together we can get through everything.”

Like many other artists, Fasalejo’s creative process begins with an idea and a spark of inspiration that carries him throughout the painting process from start to finish. But sometimes, that wave of inspiration is slow to rise.

“Getting through that block requires a lot of patience. I sometimes just continue painting while focusing on enjoying the process so that I can eventually have the perfect portrait,” says the artist who specialises in both acrylic and oil paintings.

Yet another one of his series titled ‘Sisters are a Blessing’ is a testament of how new waves of inspiration can suddenly surge during the painting process.

“The sisters series started out as stand-alone painting but eventually morphed into a set of 3 portraits,” Fasalejo, who only has one sister, states.

Heritage and culture

The end result of his painting process is often a stunning body of work that speaks volumes of his Yoruba heritage, forming a perfect blend of personal narratives and cultural resonance.

Depending on the viewer’s angle, the features of the subjects in Fasalejo portraits often look pixelated as if digitally-altered – this is the artist’s signature enhancing the stories of trials and triumph in his community.

“All of my paintings are in that (pixelated) style. I overlap different light and dark shades to create that effect,” he explains.

“That symbolises the various situations and challenges people faces and their resilience in overcoming them.”

Changing seasons

Fasalejo credits his skill to years of practice and study combined with his natural talent.

His training in fine and applied art also played a crucial role in his artistic evolution.

“Studying art was an upgrade and a fruitful season. Even though I already knew how to paint, it helped me focus on the right stories to tell,” says the Obafemi Awolowo University graduate.

Fasalejo has experienced many other rewarding moments following his graduation including his series ‘Time and Season’ which celebrates abundance.

“This particular series has three paintings which all have a green background to symbolise the difference stages of evolution from childhood to adulthood, and to the moments these same adults have their own children or look after their elderly parents,” he states. “These are all very fruitful experiences.”

'Something wonderful'

Faselejo’s painting have been showcased in various galleries in Nigeria and Kenya.

“Seize every opportunity to expand your experiences even if it means taking jobs outside of art that you have no interest in,'' he advises aspiring artists.

“Just do it and get the experience because it may eventually influence your art and lead to something wonderful.”

