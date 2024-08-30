AFRICA
UN releases $100 million to support Burkina Faso, Mali, others
The United Nations announced on Friday that the money will be used to support countries with underfunded crises.
Burkina Faso is to be given $10 million. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
August 30, 2024

The United Nations has released $100 million to support 10 underfunded humanitarian crises in Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, the global body said on Friday.

More than a third of this funding will go to aid operations in Yemen ($20 million) and Ethiopia ($15 million), where people are grappling with hunger, displacement, diseases and climate disasters, a spokesperson said during a regular briefing.

Other countries that will benefit from the funding include Myanmar ($12 million), Mali ($11 million), Burkina Faso ($10 million), Haiti ($9 million), Cameroon ($7 million) and Mozambique ($7 million), as well as El Nino-affected Burundi ($5 million) and Malawi ($4 million).

"We urgently need increased and sustained donor attention to these underfunded crises," said UN humanitarian agency OCHA official Joyce Msuya.

SOURCE:Reuters
