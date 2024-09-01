TÜRKİYE
Türkiye neutralises over a dozen terrorists in cross-border operations
Turkish forces target key regions of northern Iraq and Syria amid ongoing anti-terror efforts.
September 1, 2024

Turkish security forces have neutralised a total of 17 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria, according to the country’s National Defence Ministry.

The ministry reported on Sunday that 15 of the PKK terrorists were targeted in the Gara, Metina regions, and the Claw-Lock operation zone of northern Iraq. The remaining two PKK/YPG terrorists were targeted in Manbij, northern Syria.

Turkish soldiers will continue their tireless fight against terrorists, wherever they may be, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye's operations have nearly wiped out PKK's domestic presence. The terrorist group now operates from across the border. Terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

Türkiye in 2022 launched Operation Claw-Lock to target the terror group PKK's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

