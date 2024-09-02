By Firmain Eric Mbadinga

Some images stick in the mind, shaping one's perception of the world in ways that turn out to be life-changing.

The catalyst in Clarence Hascheley Mamidi's career choice was the cult legal drama series Suits that clocked nine seasons, featuring a smartly attired, charismatic attorney who wins improbable lawsuits with a college dropout as his understudy.

Growing up in the fashion-conscious Gabonese capital of Libreville, Mamadi (Mamidi) didn't dream of becoming a hotshot corporate lawyer like Harvey Specter of Suits.

It was his dressing that stoked Clarence's ambition.

"The idea of looking like him (Specter) became an obsession," he tells TRT Afrika.

"You can find shades of that in my chosen line of work."

Clarence is an ace fashion designer with an eye for chic. His signature look – sharp silhouettes, usually with a pair of tapered trousers, a vest, and a jacket – is something that seldom goes unnoticed on the streets of Libreville.

His brand, House of Clarence, has built a considerable reputation since he launched his line of contour-hugging jackets around two years ago.

Clients love Clarence's creations for delivering what they promise – made-to-measure suits cut by the designer and stitched in-house.

He picks fabrics that are always of the highest quality for the price and nails the fit every time.

"The idea is to encourage impeccable dressing," says Clarence. "We are an affordable bespoke suiting brand that reflects everyday elegance."

As the website of House of Clarence declares, "Dressing to impress is his hobby horse".

TV as an influencer

Clarence isn't the only person to have attained a measure of success and celebrity status pursuing a career seeded by what he saw on the internet or TV.

In 2019, the faculty of psychology and educational sciences at UCLouvain, Belgium's largest French-speaking university, published a piece of research showing how TV characters can positively impact children, just as there can be negative consequences.

According to the study, the more secondary school students in grades 5 and 6 liked a particular character in a TV show, the higher the possibility of them trying to look like that person and even picking the same profession.

In Clarence's case, his fascination with how the principal protagonist of Suits dressed and carried himself was an overriding career influence.

After studying banking and finance in Ghana, he decided to plunge headlong into fulfilling his dream of starting a fashion business.

Clarence's family and friends, who had imagined a future for him as a banker, needed some convincing. But once they bought into his dream, they backed him all the way.

"I looked at successful models in international fashion and knew that my vision would work. So, all I had to do was find the funds to get started. When you believe in what you are doing, the stars align, and most of the time, the result is positive," he tells TRT Afrika.

Today, House of Clarence has a full-fledged team of professionals who constantly upskill and provide clients with fashion chic that includes an entire range of accessories.

"When it comes to dressing in style, accessories are of utmost importance. That's why our company also designs and makes ties and shoes. We also have eyewear, bags, jewellery and perfumes," says Clarence.

Spirit of entrepreneurship

Clarence's decision to embrace the uncertainty that comes with starting a business despite having degrees that could have fetched him well-paying jobs is part of a growing trend in his native Gabon, where unemployment remains high.

In 2023, the unemployment rate among young people stood at a little over 20%.

Clarence believes young people need to step out of their comfort zones, dream big, and do whatever it takes to fulfil their aspirations. He feels grateful that things have worked out for him the way they have.

"I continue to work based on feedback and have gone the extra mile to retain clients, taking measurements and delivering directly to homes and workplaces for their convenience," he tells TRT Afrika.

"I was pleasantly surprised by the speed at which orders came in, given our relatively higher pricing for a Gabonese brand."

Quality is one thing that the young fashion designer won't ever compromise on. He plans to expand the scope of his business with fashion lines for women and children, which would enable him to also employ more people.

Clarence, who admires the Gabonese professional footballer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, urges everyone to expand their horizons.

''Each in his own field can bring a special touch to propel our beautiful country further," he says. "Take a leaf out of Aubameyang's book and mine!"