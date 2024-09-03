SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Osimhen arrives in Türkiye, ready to shine for Galatasaray
Viral videos on social media show Osimhen waving at flag-bearing fans who trooped to the airport to welcome him on Monday night.
Osimhen was welcomed at the airport by fans and club officials. Photo: AA / Others
September 3, 2024

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has arrived in Istanbul, Türkiye, to complete transfer negotiations from Napoli to Galatasaray SK.

Galatasaray intends to add Osimhen to its squad following a dramatic end of the English Premier League and Saudi transfer window that failed to secure the 25-year-old striker.

“Victor Osimhen is in Istabul,” read the post from Galatasaray on X.

"The atmosphere is great. The best fans in the world are here. It's nice to be here. I'm very excited. I can't wait to see the fans in the stadium. I will do my best for them." Oshimen said in a brief speech at the airport.

The striker left the field in a private vehicle with Galatasaray Sportif AŞ Deputy Chairman İbrahim Hatipoğlu and Football Director Cenk Ergün.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
