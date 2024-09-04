AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Somalia kills at least 19 al-Shabaab terrorists
The Somali army has killed at least 19 al-Shabaab terrorists in the regions of Middle Shabelle and Galgadud.
Somalia kills at least 19 al-Shabaab terrorists
Al-Shabaab routinely carries out bombings in densely populated areas across Somalia. / Photo: AFP
September 4, 2024

More than 19 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in airstrikes conducted by the Somali army in the regions of Middle Shabelle and Galgadud, the government said on Wednesday.

The air operations against the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group lasted more 24 hours in the remote areas of Run-Nirgod, Masagaway, and El-Dher. Vehicles used by the terrorists were also destroyed.

"The first operation that lasted for more than 24 hours took place in Geed Ma'arke village in Ruunirgood district, where the Khawaarij were preparing and killed up to 14 terrorists," the Information Ministry said in a statement.

Khawarij is a term Mogadishu uses to describe al-Shabaab.

Second operation

The second operation, according to the ministry, targeted a terrorist checkpoint and five terrorists were eliminated.

Another operation targeted a terrorist camp, which also destroyed military vehicles.

Al-Shabab has been battling the country's federal government and the African Union-mandated peacekeeping mission since 2007.

The group routinely carries out bombings in densely populated areas across the country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us