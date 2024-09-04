More than 19 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in airstrikes conducted by the Somali army in the regions of Middle Shabelle and Galgadud, the government said on Wednesday.

The air operations against the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group lasted more 24 hours in the remote areas of Run-Nirgod, Masagaway, and El-Dher. Vehicles used by the terrorists were also destroyed.

"The first operation that lasted for more than 24 hours took place in Geed Ma'arke village in Ruunirgood district, where the Khawaarij were preparing and killed up to 14 terrorists," the Information Ministry said in a statement.

Khawarij is a term Mogadishu uses to describe al-Shabaab.

Second operation

The second operation, according to the ministry, targeted a terrorist checkpoint and five terrorists were eliminated.

Another operation targeted a terrorist camp, which also destroyed military vehicles.

Al-Shabab has been battling the country's federal government and the African Union-mandated peacekeeping mission since 2007.

The group routinely carries out bombings in densely populated areas across the country.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.