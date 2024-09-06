BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
World Bank gives Uganda more than $560 million loan
The money from the World Bank to Uganda is expected to fund infrastructural development.
The World Bank and IMF have always been criticised for setting harsh lending conditions, particularly for African countries. Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
September 6, 2024

The World Bank has given Uganda $566 million to fund infrastructure development and manage waste in the capital Kampala, the government and World Bank said on Thursday.

Ugandans have complained about waste management and the poor state of the roads in Kampala, which suffers chronic underfunding.

Last month a garbage landslide at a landfill site on Kampala's outskirts buried houses as residents slept, killing at least 35 people.

"Rapid urban expansion has exposed significant gaps in infrastructure" the World Bank said.

Last year, the World Bank said it would stop lending to Uganda. In an emailed response to a Reuters' query the World Bank said the ban was still in effect but that the latest credit extended to Uganda was approved before the ban.

SOURCE:Reuters
