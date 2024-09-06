SPORTS
3 MIN READ
Paris to name sports venue after slain Ugandan Olympian Cheptegei
The marathon runner died from her injuries after being attacked in front of her children by her Kenyan partner.
Paris to name sports venue after slain Ugandan Olympian Cheptegei
The killing of Rebecca Cheptegei was condemned widely across the world. Photo / Reuters
September 6, 2024

The city of Paris will honour slain Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei by naming a sports venue after her, the French capital's mayor Anne Hidalgo announced on Friday.

Cheptegei, who competed in the women's marathon during the Paris Olympics last month, succumbed to severe burns on Thursday after being doused with petrol and set on fire by her boyfriend at her home in Kenya.

"She dazzled us here in Paris. We saw her. Her beauty, her strength, her freedom, and it was in all likelihood her beauty, strength and freedom which were intolerable for the person who committed th is murder," Hidalgo told reporters.

"Paris will not forget her. We'll dedicate a sports venue to her so that her memory and her story remains among us and helps carry the message of equality, which is a message carried by the Olympic and Paralympic Games," Hidalgo added.

Olympic debut

Cheptegei, 33, made her Olympic debut in the women's marathon at the Paris Games, where she finished 44th.

Police and doctors say she was left with 80 percent burns after being attacked in front of her children on Sunday by her Kenyan partner, Dickson Ndiema Marangach.

Her death, which the United Nations called a "violent murder", triggered widespread condemnation.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: "Our sport has lost a talented athlete in the most tragic and unthinkable circumstances.

"Rebecca was an incredibly versatile runner who still had lots left to give on the roads, mountains and cross country trails."

Coe said he was in discussions with members of World Athletics' governing Council "to assess how our safeguarding policies might be enhanced to include abuse outside of the sport, and bringing together stakeholders from all areas of athletics to combine forces to protect our female athletes to the best of our abilities from abuse of all kinds".

'Deeply disturbing'

Janet Museveni, Uganda's First Lady and Education Minister, posted on X: "The news of our daughter Rebecca Cheptegei's tragic death due to domestic violence is deeply disturbing."

Kenyan Sports Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said it was a "stark reminder" that more must be done to combat gender-based violence.

The Paris Olympics organisers voiced their "profound indignation and sadness".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us