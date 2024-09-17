AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Togo bans cell phones in schools
The law prohibits students from using their phones on school grounds, with limited exceptions for emergencies and educational activities.
Togo bans cell phones in schools
The ban includes students in primary, secondary and vocational schools. / Photo: Reuters
September 17, 2024

The government of Togo has banned the use of cell phones in all public and private primary and secondary schools.

In a statement published by the Togolese Press Association, the decision took effect on Monday, September 16, which coincides with the start of the 2024-2025 academic year school year.

The law prohibits students from using their phones on school grounds, with limited exceptions for emergencies and educational activities.

The ban includes students of vocational training schools, primary and secondary schools.

The government acknowledged concerns about the impact on communication and access to information but insists the ban will create a more conducive learning environment.

Authorities also stressed the ban was to tackle instances of cyberbullying and other negative online behaviours.

The Togolese Press Association reports the decision has been met with mixed reactions from students, parents, and teachers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us