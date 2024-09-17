The government of Togo has banned the use of cell phones in all public and private primary and secondary schools.

In a statement published by the Togolese Press Association, the decision took effect on Monday, September 16, which coincides with the start of the 2024-2025 academic year school year.

The law prohibits students from using their phones on school grounds, with limited exceptions for emergencies and educational activities.

The ban includes students of vocational training schools, primary and secondary schools.

The government acknowledged concerns about the impact on communication and access to information but insists the ban will create a more conducive learning environment.

Authorities also stressed the ban was to tackle instances of cyberbullying and other negative online behaviours.

The Togolese Press Association reports the decision has been met with mixed reactions from students, parents, and teachers.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.