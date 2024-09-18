Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.

Below are some of the airlines that have adjusted services to and from the region:

AIR ALGERIE: The Algerian airline suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice.

AIRBALTIC: Latvia's airBaltic plans to resume flights between Riga and Tel Aviv on September 17, it said via email on September 16.

AIR FRANCE-KLM: Air France said on September 17 it was suspending services to Beirut and Tel Aviv up to and including September 19.

KLM cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 26. The Franco-Dutch group's low-cost unit Transavia cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 31, 2025, and flights to Amman and Beirut until November 3.

AIR INDIA: The Indian flag carrier suspended scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.

CATHAY PACIFIC: Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until March 27, 2025.

DELTA AIRLINES: The US carrier paused flights between New York and Tel Aviv through October 31.

EASYJET: The UK budget airline stopped flying to and from Tel Aviv in April and will resume flights on March 30, 2025, a spokesperson said.

IAG: IAG-owned Spanish low-cost carrier Vueling cancelled its operations to Tel Aviv until January 12, 2025, it said in an e-mailed comment. Flights to Amman have been cancelled until further notice, the airline added.

LOT: The Polish flag carrier suspended flights to Lebanon until further notice, while flights to Tel Aviv are now operating regularly, it said in an e-mailed comment on September 10.

LUFTHANSA GROUP: The German airline group said on September 17 it was suspending all connections to and from Tel Aviv and Tehran up to and including September 19. The airline had resumed flights to Tel Aviv on September 5, while flights to Beirut will remain suspended through September 30. Swiss International Air Lines, also a part of the Lufthansa Group, separately said it had suspended flights to Beirut until the end of October.

RYANAIR: Europe's biggest budget airline cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 26, citing "operational restrictions".

SUNDAIR: The German airline cancelled all flights between Bremen and Beirut until October 23.

SUNEXPRESS: SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, suspended flights to Beirut through December 17.

UNITED AIRLINES: The Chicago-based airline suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future due to security reasons.

Britain advised UK airlines not to enter Lebanese airspace from August 8 until November 4 citing "potential risk to aviation from military activity".

