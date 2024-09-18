AFRICA
Fighting in Ethiopia's Amhara region kills at least nine
Fighting in Ethiopia's restive region of Amhara has led to the deaths of at least nine people.
A state of emergency in Ethiopia's Amhara region, home to some 23 million people, expired in June 2024. / Photo: AFP                 / Others
September 18, 2024

A clash between the Ethiopian army and rebels in a restive northwestern region has killed at least nine people, mostly civilians, local official and hospital sources told AFP on Wednesday.

The Fano militia, based in Amhara state, is one of several regional groups battling the federal government since it vowed to crush paramilitary forces in April 2023.

Tuesday's attack took place in the town of Debark, around 750 kilometres (450 miles) from the capital Addis Ababa.

"Between nine and 10 people were killed in fighting between federal forces and Fano militants, one of whom was killed," a Debark hospital source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Calm

They said 35 people, mostly civilians, were also hospitalised.

"The city is calm today," they added.

A local official later said the toll was "at least 20 people", mostly civilians, and said the attack occurred on Monday.

The confusion reflects the difficulty of monitoring the conflict as federal authorities prevent journalists from entering Amhara.

State of emergency

A state of emergency in the region, home to 23 million people, expired in June, but the insurrection shows little sign of calming down.

The militias operate without a known central command but have increased raids on security forces and managed to briefly seize several towns.

Ethiopia is the second most populous country in Africa with 120 million people and has some 80 ethnic groups that have often been at odds with the central government.

A war between federal forces and Tigrayan rebels between 2020 and 2022 claimed an estimated 600,000 lives and left around three million homeless.

The Fano supported the federal army against the Tigrayans, hoping to settle long-standing disputes over land, but felt betrayed by the peace agreement that ended the war.

SOURCE:AFP
