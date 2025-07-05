The Attorney General in Mozambique opened legal proceedings Friday against 31 police officers for their alleged roles in post-election violence following the disputed presidential elections last year.

The election monitoring organization, Platform Decide, said police shot and killed at least 400 demonstrators, and injured 600 others, after presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane called for mass demonstrations to protest the results of the “sham” October 2024 elections.

Beatriz Jonas, a prosecutor with the Attorney General’s Office, said the proceedings are aimed at holding the officers responsible for acts they committed during the violence at protests.

Jonas said the outcome will help to bring closure to the victims.

“We are committed through these proceedings to avoid a repeat of what transpired after the elections in October last year. Those responsible need to account for their actions,” he said Friday at the first National Human Rights Forum.

Calls for justice

There have been rising calls from international human rights organizations for the government to bring to justice the officers who orchestrated the “brutal attacks” against civilians.

Wilker Dias, executive director for Platform Decide, told Anadolu that his organization has been “working tirelessly to get here.”

“This is the moment we have been waiting for. Innocent souls were lost and others suffered grave harm during the protests. This is therefore a commendable development. We will not rest until justice is done,” he said.

Parliament enacted a new law on national dialogue and reconciliation following months of unrest after the presidential results.

The law “landmark” law aims to foster peace and address issues related to the election and its aftermath.