Comoros president makes first appearance since knife attack
President Azali Assoumani was slightly injured during last week's attack at a funeral of a prominent religious leader.
Azali Assoumani has served as the President of Comoros in several stints. / Photo: Reuters
September 19, 2024

Comoros President Azali Assoumani on Thursday chaired a government cabinet meeting in his first public appearance since being wounded in a knife attack last week, government footage showed.

The video showed Azali with a thick bandage on the left side of his forehead, smiling as he got into a car and arriving at the presidential compound, where he greeted advisors and ministers before sitting at the end of the cabinet table.

He was slightly injured in a knife attack on Friday during a funeral for a well-known religious leader in Salimani Itsandra, a town just north of the capital Moroni.

The attacker was later found dead in prison in unclear circumstances, the public prosecutor said on Saturday.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
