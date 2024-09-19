AFRICA
Tributes as South Africa bids farewell to anti-apartheid figure Gordhan
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country had lost a remarkable leader and an ambassador of good governance.
The funeral service was held at the Durban International Convention Centre. Photo / SABC / Others
September 19, 2024

The funeral of South Africa anti-apartheid figure and former minister Pravin Gordhan has taken place in Durban.

The 75-year-old, who served as finance minister twice, overhauled the tax service and waged a battle against corruption under a former president, died on Friday.

Gordhan is also remembered for his efforts in fighting what South Africans called "state capture" by private interests under former president Jacob Zuma.

The funeral service was held at the International Convention Centre in Durban on Thursday. Hundreds of mourners paid their last respects to a life well lived, the country's public broadcaster SABC reports.

'Remarkable leader'

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country had lost a remarkable leader and an ambassador of good governance.

"He was prepared to confront those who had once been his comrades, whom he had once looked up to as his leaders, but who had abandoned the cause of the people," Ramaphosa said.

"It earned him the wrath of those more interested in political expediency than in undoing the great damage that state capture had done," he added.

Gordhan held several ministerial positions in addition to his role as finance minister, including minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs and minister of public enterprises. He announced his retirement in March.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
