Kenya welcomes plan to turn Haiti mission into UN operation
Kenya's President William Ruto has welcomed plans to convert the multinational security operation in Haiti to a UN peacekeeping mission.
On Saturday, September 21, 2024, Kenya's President William Ruto visited Haiti to assess the progress of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission. / Photo: AFP
September 22, 2024

Kenyan President William Ruto, on a visit to Haiti, said on Saturday that he was open to Kenya's anti-gang mission in the country being converted to a full UN peacekeeping operation.

Ruto visited Haiti to assess the progress of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, where Kenya is playing a leading role to curb rampant gang violence that has ushered years or political chaos and mass displacement.

The mandate of the MSS mission – first approved by the United Nations Security Council for 12 months – is set to expire at the start of October.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the Council had begun considering a draft resolution to extend the MSS mandate and ask the UN to plan for it to become a formal peacekeeping mission.

Renewing mandate

"On the suggestion to transit this into a fully UN Peacekeeping mission, we have absolutely no problem with it, if that is the direction the UN security council wants to take," Ruto said on Saturday in Port-au-Prince.

The United States and Ecuador circulated a draft text that would renew the MSS mandate for another 12 months and ask the UN to begin planning to transition the MSS mission to a UN peacekeeping operation.

The 15-member council is due to vote on September 30 on the mandate renewal.

After the Security Council approved the MSS mission, Kenya sent about 400 police officers to Port-au-Prince in June and July from an expected total of 1,000.

Delays in deployments

A handful of other countries have together pledged at least 1,900 more troops.

However, the efficacy of the MSS mission has been criticised amid delays in deployments of manpower and vital equipment needed to fight powerful gangs.

On Friday, he United Nations' expert on human rights in Haiti said that the situation had worsened, with now about 700,000 people internally displaced.

SOURCE:Reuters
