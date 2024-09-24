AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Ethiopia warns on diversion of weapons shipped to Somalia
Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs Minister Taye Astke Selassie says the weapons would end up in the hands of terrorists in Somalia.
Ethiopia warns on diversion of weapons shipped to Somalia
Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs Minister speaks during a press conference, in Addis Ababa / Photo: Reuters
September 24, 2024

Ethiopia's foreign minister has warned that ammunition supplied to Somalia could exacerbate conflict and be diverted to terrorists, Ethiopia's state news agency reported on Tuesday.

His statement came a day after an Egyptian warship unloaded heavy weaponry in the capital Mogadishu, the second arms shipment in the space of a month following the inking of a joint security pact by Egypt and Somalia in August.

Landlocked Ethiopia, which has thousands of troops stationed in neighbouring Somalia to fight al Qaeda-linked insurgents, has fallen out with the Mogadishu government over its plans to build a port in the breakaway region of Somaliland.

The spat has drawn Somalia closer to Egypt, which has quarrelled with Ethiopia for years over Addis Ababa's construction of a vast hydro dam on the headwaters of the Nile River.

'Wrong hands'

Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs Minister Taye Astke Selassie said he was concerned that the supply of ammunition by "external forces would further exacerbate the fragile security and would end up in the hands of terrorists in Somalia," Ethiopia News Agency reported.

There was no immediate response from Somalia's government to Taye's remarks.

"The potential for weapons landing in the wrong hands is high. Al Shabaab is a major beneficiary and in 2023 harvested massive quantities of weapons by conducting raids on enemy (bases)," said Rashid Abdi, an analyst with the Sahan Research think-tank.

The UN Security Council lifted its arms embargo in December, more than 30 years after it was first imposed as Somalia plunged into civil war.

Somaliland deal

In January Ethiopia agreed to lease 20 km (12 miles) of coastline from Somaliland - a part of Somalia which claims independence and has operated with effective autonomy since 1991 - in exchange for possible recognition of its sovereignty.

In response, Somalia threatened to expel by the end of the year Ethiopia's troops, who are there as part of the peacekeeping mission and under bilateral agreements, if the port deal was not scrapped.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us