Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has introduced the rich and longstanding tradition of Turkish dowries to an international audience in New York during her visit for the 79th United Nations General Assembly.

Erdogan hosted the event, "Bridal Treasures: A Journey Through Ottoman and Anatolian Dowries," at the Turkish House on Tuesday, showcasing the cultural significance of Turkish dowries, which have been passed down through generations.

"Dowry items are not only meant to meet daily needs but also serve as special letters that express women's emotions, wishes, and dreams through symbols," she said.

Erdogan explained that the dowry tradition is more than just preparation for a bride’s new home—it is a communal effort involving family and friends, symbolising social unity and solidarity.

Every stage, from the creation of dowry items to the delivery of the bridal chest, reflects the deep-rooted cultural memory of the Anatolian region.

"Throughout history, the people of the region have intricately woven every aspect of life into their creations, enhancing their living spaces with delicate touches."

The Turkish concept of dowry must not be confused with what transpires in parts of South Asia where a woman's family is forced to collect money over time for her wedding.

The programme drew high-profile attendees, including the wives and husbands of heads of state such as Nigeria’s Oluremi Tinubu, Kosovo’s Prindon Sadriu, and first ladies from Mauritius, Fiji, Guatemala, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Greece’s Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis and Albania’s Linda Rama, along with Philile Dlamini, the first lady of Eswatini, were also present.