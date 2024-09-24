TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish First Lady showcases traditional dowry at New York event
Emine Erdogan highlights the symbolic and cultural value of dowry items, crafted with dedication by Turkish women.
Turkish First Lady showcases traditional dowry at New York event
Anatolian people "have intricately woven every aspect of life into their creations," said Erdogan. / Photo: AA
September 24, 2024

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has introduced the rich and longstanding tradition of Turkish dowries to an international audience in New York during her visit for the 79th United Nations General Assembly.

Erdogan hosted the event, "Bridal Treasures: A Journey Through Ottoman and Anatolian Dowries," at the Turkish House on Tuesday, showcasing the cultural significance of Turkish dowries, which have been passed down through generations.

"Dowry items are not only meant to meet daily needs but also serve as special letters that express women's emotions, wishes, and dreams through symbols," she said.

Erdogan explained that the dowry tradition is more than just preparation for a bride’s new home—it is a communal effort involving family and friends, symbolising social unity and solidarity.

Every stage, from the creation of dowry items to the delivery of the bridal chest, reflects the deep-rooted cultural memory of the Anatolian region.

"Throughout history, the people of the region have intricately woven every aspect of life into their creations, enhancing their living spaces with delicate touches."

The Turkish concept of dowry must not be confused with what transpires in parts of South Asia where a woman's family is forced to collect money over time for her wedding.

The programme drew high-profile attendees, including the wives and husbands of heads of state such as Nigeria’s Oluremi Tinubu, Kosovo’s Prindon Sadriu, and first ladies from Mauritius, Fiji, Guatemala, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Greece’s Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis and Albania’s Linda Rama, along with Philile Dlamini, the first lady of Eswatini, were also present.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us