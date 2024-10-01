AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Angola's Isabel dos Santos loses appeal against freezing order over assets
Angola's Isabel dos Santos has lost an appeal in which she was seeking the lifting of her asset freeze order.
Angola's Isabel dos Santos loses appeal against freezing order over assets
Isabel dos Santos has faced corruption accusations in Angola for years. / Photo: Reuters
October 1, 2024

Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos on Monday lost an appeal to overturn an order freezing up to 580 million pounds ($778 million) of her assets as part a lawsuit at London's High Court.

Dos Santos – Africa's first female billionaire, whose father Jose Eduardo dos Santos ruled Angola for 38 years until 2017 – is being sued by Angolan telecoms operator Unitel.

Unitel was granted a worldwide freezing order over dos Santos' assets in December and the Court of Appeal on Monday rejected her appeal against that decision.

Dos Santos has faced corruption accusations in Angola for years. She denies the allegations and says she is the target of a long-running political vendetta.

'Owns and controls' Unitel International Holdings

She is being sued by Unitel over loans it made to separate Dutch company Unitel International Holdings (UIH) in 2012 and 2013, when she was a Unitel director, to fund UIH's acquisition of shares in telecoms companies.

Dos Santos owns and controls UIH, the Court of Appeal said in its ruling.

Unitel and UIH are not related despite bearing the same name, and dos Santos resigned as a director of Unitel in 2020.

The loans were not repaid and around 300 million pounds is outstanding, Unitel's lawyers argued at the High Court.

'Unlawful seizure'

But dos Santos – who claims to be the victim of a "campaign of oppression" by Angola – says Unitel is itself responsible for UIH's inability to repay the loans because of its alleged role in Angola's unlawful seizure of UIH assets.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us