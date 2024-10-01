The Israeli army has said it started a "limited, localised" ground invasion in Lebanon, saying it will continue according to the situational assessment and in parallel to the war in besieged Gaza.

A military statement said on early Tuesday that "in accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF (army) began limited, localised and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon."

"These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel," the statement added.

The military noted that "it is operating according to a methodical plan set out by the General Staff and the Northern Command, which IDF soldiers have trained and prepared for in recent months."

The statement said, "The Israeli Air Force and IDF artillery are supporting the ground forces with precise strikes on military targets in the area."

Referring to the invasion, the statement added that "operation 'Northern Arrows' will continue according to the situational assessment and in parallel to combat in Gaza and in other areas."

The Israeli army announced on Monday evening that it is establishing a closed military zone near the country's borders with Lebanon amid reports of an imminent Israeli ground invasion into southern Lebanon.

According to an Israeli military statement, the announcement came following an assessment of the situation along Israeli-Lebanese border areas.

The statement added that the closed military zone covers the settlements of Metula, Misgav Am and Kfar Giladi in northern Israel, strictly prohibiting entry.

Hezbollah's response

Simultaneously, Hezbollah said that it targeted Israeli soldiers' movements near the towns of Odaisseh and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon, claiming "confirmed hits."

In a statement posted on Telegram, the group said its fighters "targeted movements of Israeli enemy soldiers in the orchards near Odaisseh and Kfarkela with appropriate weapons."

In a subsequent statement, the group announced that it targeted "an Israeli force at the gate of the Shtula settlement in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel, with artillery shells, achieving a direct hit."

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the army said that after sirens sounded in Shtula, three rockets were detected and landed in an open area.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.