Father and son: LeBron, Bronny James play together in historic NBA game
LeBron and Bonny James become the first father-son duo to play at the same time and on the same team in NBA history.
This is the first time in NBA history that father and son played together. Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
October 7, 2024

LeBron James and his son, Bronny, made NBA history on Sunday when they played together during the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason game against the Phoenix Suns in Palm Desert, Calif.

They are the first father-son duo to play at the same time and on the same team in NBA history. Bronny James entered the contest in the second quarter while his dad, who is preparing for his 22nd season, was on the court, earning cheers from the crowd at Acrisure Arena.

Bronny James, who turned 20 on Sunday, committed two turnovers during his first two minutes playing alongside his father. After passing the ball to his son, LeBron James set a screen for Bronny, but the younger James missed an attempt from 3-point range later in the second quarter.

LeBron James had 19 points, five rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes, while Bronny James went scoreless in 13 minutes, finishing with two rebounds and four turnovers in the Lakers' 118-114 loss.

Cardiac arrest record

In his professional debut on Friday, Bronny James went 1-for-6 from the field and had three blocks in 16 minutes against the Minnesota Timberwolves while LeBron, who will turn 40 in December, sat out the entire game.

Bronny James was drafted in the second round (55th overall) of this year's draft by the Lakers after one season at Southern California.

He suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout while at USC in July 2023 but was cleared to return to the program.

He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25 games (six starts) during his one collegiate season.

SOURCE:Reuters
