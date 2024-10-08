Fifty-nine al-Shabaab terrorists and four soldiers were killed in two separate military operations in Somalia's south and central provinces, the country's Information Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Somali National Army (SNA) conducted military operations against al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabaab militants in the east of Galgaduud and Middle Shabelle regions, supported by local militias and international security forces, the ministry said in a statement.

In the first operation, 32 militants were killed in the Garilay area of Galgaduud region, according to the statement, which used the word "Khawarij" for the group, a term frequently used by the Somali government for al-Shabaab terrorist group.

The statement said four soldiers were also killed during the military operation.

War on al-Shabaab

The second operation took place in the village of Yaaqle near Hawadlay in the Middle Shabelle region, killing 27 terrorists, the statement added.

Targeted operations against al-Shabaab leaders and its fighters have increased in recent years, inflicting heavy damage on the group.

Since 2022, government soldiers, militias, and international partners have been conducting regular operations against the militant group.

Earlier on Saturday, Defence Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur said at a press conference in the capital Mogadishu that more than 100 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed and many others wounded in a military operation in Galgaduud province.

Insecurity, a perennial problem

The terrorist group was targeted in the vicinity of Bida Isse and Geriile under the newly liberated town of Eeldheer in Galmudug, he added.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from al-Shabaab and the Daesh/ISIS terror groups.

Since 2007, al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) – a multidimensional mission authorised by the African Union and mandated by the UN Security Council.

The terrorist group has stepped up attacks since Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an "all-out war" on the group.

