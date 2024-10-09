By Edward Qorro

Tanzania's Serengeti National Park remains a vast and magnificent wildlife reserve that draws tourists from around the globe to view itsannualmigration of wildebeest.

But imagine running through a herd of zebras? Or taking a sprint under the gaze of elephants and giraffes as you awe in nature’s spectacular and breathtaking views.

East Africans are bracing for such an event, dubbed Serengeti Safari Marathon, that is due to be held at the park in mid-November, 2024.

The seventh edition of Serengeti Safari Marathon has attracted more than 2,000 runners from around the world.

The race will be flagged off at Butiama village in Mara region, which is also the birthplace of Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere - the revered founding father of Tanzania.

“The event will be one of its kind, we want runners to do a workout while they enjoy the endless plains of Serengeti National Park,” the event’s managing mirector, Timothy Mdinka tells TRT Afrika.

Sports tourism

According to Mdinka, the race embodies three core values; namely enhancing conservation, boosting tourism and benefitting local populations through active engagement in sports tourism.

It is a one-of-a-kind event that draws together athletes, joggers, tourists, and the general public.

“It is more than winning medals, the event will bring together runners from all over the globe to experience the breathtaking and majestic trails of Serengeti,” he says.

The concept of hosting sports events within the park is not only a fantastic opportunity for athletes, according to Mdinka, but also a way to promote sports tourism.

“The blend of adventure, physical activity, and the chance to explore pristine environments attract participants from around the world.”

In Tanzania, the tourism sector generates some $3.6 billion dollars in revenue, accounting for about 17 per cent of GDP, creating over 1.5 million jobs and constituting 25 per cent of foreign exchange earnings.

Mdinka says the Serengeti Safari Marathon ties with the United Nation’s concept of sustainable tourism. It serves to showcase Tanzania as a destination for sports enthusiasts but also highlights the importance of conservation and sustainable tourism, he says.

The UN defines sustainable tourism as that which benefits and engages local communities, can also provide a source of livelihood, strengthen cultural identities and spur entrepreneurial activities, thereby helping to prevent violence and conflict to take root and consolidate peace in post-conflict societies.

“So, each Tanzanian will part ways with $4.32 while foreigners will, each have to pay $ 83 to participate in this unique marathon,” Mdinka says.

The proceeds from the race will go to Serengeti National Park (SENAPA) with a view of enhancing conservation activities.

He exudes confidence that the event will have a significant impact on the local economy by generating employment opportunities for residents and creating a platform for nearby businesses to reach wider markets.

“Our ultimate goal is to provide world-class sports tourism events, experiences, and opportunities for both local and international participants,” says Mdinka.

