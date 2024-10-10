TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye evacuates 966 people from Lebanon amid escalating Israeli attacks
Evacuees include 878 Turkish nationals, 24 citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and 64 of their immediate relatives, say sources from Türkiye's foreign ministry.
Türkiye evacuates 966 people from Lebanon amid escalating Israeli attacks
Nearly 1,900 Turkish citizens in Lebanon have requested their evacuation. / Photo: AA / Others
October 10, 2024

Türkiye has evacuated more than 960 people from Lebanon, Turkish officials said.

Turkish ships evacuated a total of 966 people from Lebanon, including 878 Turkish nationals, 24 citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), and 64 of their immediate relatives, sources from Türkiye's foreign ministry said.

Nearly 1,900 Turkish citizens in Lebanon have requested their evacuation, said the sources.

They noted that 2,500 people had initially applied to the Foreign Ministry for evacuation.

Nearly 1,000 people reached the gathering points, with some deciding not to board the ships at the last moment, they added.

The evacuation efforts come as Lebanon faces massive Israeli air strikes against what Tel Aviv claims are Hezbollah targets since September 23. The strikes have killed at least 1,323 people, injuring over 3,700 others, and displacing more than 1.2 million people.

'Türkiye ready for further Lebanon evacuations'

Turkish ships and aircraft are prepared for additional evacuations from Lebanon if needed, a spokesperson of Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

"Our planning is based on demand," an official told a weekly press briefing, referring to evacuation operations. "If needed, our plans for new evacuations continue in coordination with other ministries and public institutions."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us