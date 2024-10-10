AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Protests in SA after five children die of  'poisoned' food
South Africans in Johannesburg have called for closure of some foreign-owned food stores after five children died of "poisoned" food.
Protests in SA after five children die of  'poisoned' food
Two girls and three boys aged seven to nine died on October 6, 2024 in the township outside Johannesburg after eating snacks from a "spaza shop." / Photo: AP
October 10, 2024

The deaths of five children in South Africa's Soweto township after eating allegedly poisoned food prompted calls on Thursday for a boycott of foreign-owned stores, fuelling tension in a country with a history of xenophobic violence.

Two girls and three boys aged seven to nine died on Sunday in the township outside Johannesburg after eating snacks from a "spaza shop", or small corner store, their families told local media.

Authorities are investigating the case, which also saw a sixth child hospitalised in intensive care.

The shop was run by a Somali national, who was hounded out of the area on Tuesday by angry locals.

Allegations of expired food

Soweto residents have held small protests in the area over the past three days to demand that officials shut down the shops, which some locals claim sell expired or toxic food.

There were also reports of looting at some spaza shops, which are often owned by foreigners from other African countries.

"We must take a decision as a society that we are not buying at the spaza shops," Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told journalists on Thursday.

"We must decide what is in our best interest, and I'm sure the lives of our children and our own lives are more important than buying cheaper fake products," she said.

Instant porridge

Last week, three children between one and four died in the Eastern Cape province after eating an instant porridge product manufactured in the neighbouring Namibia that was later recalled.

In 2019, South African mobs descended on foreign-owned stores in and around Johannesburg, in a wave of xenophobic unrest that left a dozen people dead.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us