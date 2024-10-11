A Kenyan high court has ruled that a case challenging Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment be referred to the Chief Justice for further direction.

Kenya's parliament voted on Tuesday to impeach Gachagua on 11 charges including enriching himself and stirring ethnic hatred. The deputy president denied all the allegations and said the case was absurd.

The Senate will next week debate the charges and vote whether to dismiss him.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi said public interest in the case required the creation of a panel of judges to examine Gachagua's petition.

