South African policewoman accused of murders for insurance payouts
The South African cop was arrested on Thursday before being taken to the court on Friday accused of six murders for insurance payouts.
South Africa has one of the highest crime rates in Africa. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 11, 2024

A South African policewoman has appeared in court on Friday on allegations of murdering six people for insurance payouts worth at least 10 million rand ($570,000) in killings that started in 2019.

The 43-year-old sergeant stood in the dock of a court in Polokwane, about 300 kilometres (190 miles) northeast of Johannesburg, with her face entirely covered by a hoodie and mask until she was told by the court to show herself.

Rachel Kutumela was arrested on Thursday while on duty at a police station in the town of Senwabarwana about 90 km from Polokwane, police said in a statement.

"Her victims were known to her and were from destitute and disadvantaged background and some were disabled or mentally challenged," the statement said.

Kutumela is accused of six murders and of claiming at least 10 million rand from funeral cost insurance and life policies that she had taken out on behalf of her victims, it said.

More arrests expected

"The incidents began in 2019 when the insured persons would be found dead and their bodies dumped in different areas," the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

The body of one man, who was disabled, was recovered from a dam while a woman was discovered burnt to death in a shack, the authority said.

"This is a premeditated case," NPA provincial spokeswoman Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi told local broadcaster ENCA outside the court, which postponed the case to October 18 for a bail hearing. Prosecutors said they expected more arrests.

In 2021, South Africans were captivated by a similar case where former police officer Rosemary Ndlovu was sentenced to life in prison for murdering five relatives and a boyfriend to cash in on insurance claims.

SOURCE:AFP
