BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
IMF relaxes rules for Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Gabon, Senegal
IMF board approves changes to cut borrowing costs by 36% as the US-based institution faces increasing criticism over its lending conditions.
IMF relaxes rules for Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Gabon, Senegal
IMF / Photo: Reuters
October 12, 2024

The IMF has approved reforms that will lower members' borrowing costs by 36 percent and lift eight indebted countries out of the requirement to pay more to borrow money.

The suite of changes agreed to by the International Monetary Fund's executive board include adjustments to the surcharges paid by countries with high levels of debt, like Ukraine and Argentina, the Washington-based institution announced in a statement on Friday.

The reforms, which come into effect on November 1, will raise the threshold of debt at which IMF member countries start paying the surcharges, lifting eight of the countries out of the requirement to pay the additional borrowing costs, it added.

They are: Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Gabon, Georgia, Moldova, Senegal, Sri Lanka, and Suriname.

Challenging environment

The IMF estimates that only 11 countries will meet the requirement to pay the surcharge once the new policy begins.

Combined, the measures approved on Friday "will lower IMF borrowing costs for members by 36 percent, or about US$1.2 billion annually," the Fund's managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said in a statement.

"In a challenging global environment and at a time of high interest rates, our membership has reached consensus on a comprehensive package that substantially reduces the cost of borrowing, while safeguarding the IMF's financial capacity to support countries in need," she said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us