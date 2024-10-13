AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Casualties recorded as train crashes in Egypt
Egypt's railway authority said two railway carriages fell into an adjacent watercourse following the accident.
Casualties recorded as train crashes in Egypt
Initial reports suggest at least 20 people were injured in train crash in Egypt. Photo:Ayman Mat News/X / Others
October 13, 2024

A locomotive has crashed into the tail of a Cairo-bound passenger train on Sunday in southern Egypt, injuring multiple people, authorities said. It is the second train crash in a month in the North African country.

The collision occurred in the province of Minya, 270 kilometers (about 168 miles) south of Cairo, the railway authority said in a statement, adding that two railway carriages fell into an adjacent watercourse.

The cause of the crash was being investigated, according to the statement. Footage aired by local media showed the two carriages partially submerged in the watercourse.

The Health Ministry said in a separate statement at least 20 people were taken to hospitals.

Train derailments and crashes are common in Egypt, where an aging railway system has been plagued by mismanagement. In September, two passenger trains collided in a Nile Delta city, killing at least three people.

In recent years, the government announced initiatives to improve its railways. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said in 2018 some 250 billion Egyptian pounds, or $8.13 billion, would be needed to properly overhaul the neglected rail network.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us