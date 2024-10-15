AFRICA
Kenya moves elephants to larger park as population more than triple
Tourism Minister Rebecca Miano said the relocation was the biggest exercise of its kind in the country's history.
Kenya translocates 50 elephants from the Mwea National Reserve to the Aberdare National Park. Photo / Reuters
October 15, 2024

Kenya is suffering from a problem, albeit a good one: The elephant population in its 42-square-kilometer (16-square-mile) Mwea National Reserve, east of the capital Nairobi, has flourished from its capacity of 50 to a whopping 156.

The surge in population is overwhelming the ecosystem and requiring the relocation of about 100 of the largest land animals. It hosted 49 elephants in 1979.

According to the Kenya Wildlife Service Director General Erustus Kanga, the overpopulation in Mwea highlighted the success of conservation efforts over the last three decades.

“This shows that poaching has been low and the elephants have been able to thrive,” Kanga said.

'Record translocation'

Experts started relocating 50 elephants last week to the expansive 780-square-kilometer (301-square-mile) Aberdare National Park in central Kenya.

As of Monday, 44 elephants had been moved from Mwea to Aberdare, with six others scheduled for Tuesday.

Tourism Minister Rebecca Miano oversaw the move of five of the elephants on Monday, saying: “This will go down in history as a record, as it is the biggest exercise of its kind. It is the first time we are witnessing the translocation of 50 elephants at a go.”

The process started at dawn and involved a team of more than 100 wildlife specialists, with equipment ranging from specially fitted trucks to aircraft and cruisers.

The elephants were relocated with their family units.

Human-wildlife conflict

Kanga, the wildlife service director, said the relocation also aimed at curbing human-wildlife conflict.

A second phase to relocate 50 other elephants is planned, but the date has not been disclosed.

The project has cost at least 12 million Kenyan shillings ($93,000), the wildlife agency said.

Kenya’s national parks and reserves are home to a variety of wildlife species and attract millions of visitors annually, making the country a tourism hotspot.

SOURCE:AP
