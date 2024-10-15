Ukraine has denied recent international media reports claiming it supplied drones to Tuareg separatists in northern Mali, describing the allegations as baseless and part of a campaign to discredit Kyiv amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

“Ukraine strongly rejects the accusations that have recently been released by the international media outlets about the alleged involvement of our state in the supply of UAVs to the rebels in Mali,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Monday.

The ministry also dismissed accusations made by officials from Mali and Niger, which both cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine in August.

The statement expressed regret over the severed relations and stressed that Ukraine has no role in the flow of military equipment into the Sahel region.

'False information'

“In this context, we also reject all accusations against Ukraine regarding the alleged involvement of our state in the entry into the Sahel region of weapons and military equipment supplied to Ukraine by its allies to counter the ongoing armed aggression of the Russian Federation,” the statement further said.

Ukraine further urged the international community to stop spreading “false information” that it says aligns with Russia’s “fake narratives.”

Kyiv claims these narratives aim to undermine Ukraine’s credibility and justify Russia’s invasion.

The denials follow a report published Sunday by French newspaper Le Monde, which claimed Tuareg separatists in northern Mali were receiving “discreet but decisive support” from Kyiv in their fight against Mali’s military administration.

Wagner mercenaries

The northern separatists in early August said they had killed at least 84 Russian Wagner mercenaries and 47 Malian soldiers over days of fierce fighting in the town of Tinzaouaten near the Algerian border.

They denied receiving external assistance or any help from Ukraine.

