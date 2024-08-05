Mali announced that it is cutting off diplomatic relations with Ukraine over Ukrainian ''involvement'' in a recent deadly terrorist attack in the West African country.

Malian government ''has learned, with deep shock, of the subversive remarks by which Mr. Andriy Yusov, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian military intelligence agency, has admitted Ukraine's involvement in a cowardly, treacherous and barbaric attack by armed terrorist groups,'' said government spokesman Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga in a statement on Sunday.

The attack ''resulted in the deaths of elements of the Malian defence and security forces in Tinzaouaten, as well as material damage,'' Maiga said.

The Malian army confirmed on Monday a high death toll following clashes in Tinzaouaten in the north of the country, while the Russian-affiliated Wagner Group supporting the Malian army had confirmed Russian losses and the death of a commander following heavy fighting there.

The comments were reinforced by Yurii Pyvovarov, Ukraine's ambassador to Senegal, who openly and unequivocally displayed his country's support for international terrorism, particularly in Mali, according to Maiga.

'Support for terrorism'

Maiga said Ukrainian officials have done worse by announcing that there are “more results to come.”

"These extremely serious accusations, which have not been denied, show the Ukrainian government's official support for terrorism in Africa, in the Sahel, and more specifically in Mali," he declared.

The remarks by Yusov and Pyvovarov "constitute acts of terrorism and an apology for terrorism," he added.

The Malian government has therefore decided to break off diplomatic relations immediately, to refer the matter to the competent judicial authorities, and to take the necessary measures to prevent any destabilisation of Mali by terrorists disguised as diplomats, Maiga announced.

Rebels information

He said Mali will also formally alert regional and international bodies as well as states that support Ukraine to understand that the country has ''openly and publicly displayed its support for terrorism.''

Mali considers support for Ukraine "as support for international terrorism" and aggression which is part of "the broader pattern of certain actors who actively support and instrumentalise terrorist groups in the region.”

In comments published on public broadcaster Suspilne's website on Monday, July 29, Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov said the Malian rebels had received the "necessary" information to conduct the attack.

"The rebels received all the necessary information they needed, and not just the information, which allowed (them) to conduct a successful military operation against Russian perpetrators of war crimes. We certainly won't go into details now - you will see more of this in the future," he said.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.