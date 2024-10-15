SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Thomas Tuchel signs contract as England's new manager
Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel has reportedly signed a contract to become England's new manager.
Thomas Tuchel signs contract as England's new manager
Thomas Tuchel built his reputation as a forward-thinking tactician in the Bundesliga after taking over from Jurgen Klopp at Mainz 05 in 2009. / Photo: AFP
October 15, 2024

Former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract to become the new England manager, Sky Sports News reported on Tuesday.

The German is set to become the third foreign manager to take charge of the England men's team, after Sweden's Sven-Goran Eriksson and Italian Fabio Capello.

Tuchel, who led Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021, will replace interim boss Lee Carsley three months after Gareth Southgate resigned following England's defeat by Spain in the European Championship final in July.

The 51-year-old Tuchel has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season after the German giants finished third in the Bundesliga, behind Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart.

Forward-thinking tactician

England's Football Association is holding a news conference at Wembley on Wednesday with chief executive Mark Bullingham.

Tuchel built his reputation as a forward-thinking tactician in the Bundesliga after taking over from Jurgen Klopp at Mainz 05 in 2009.

When Klopp left Borussia Dortmund at the end of the 2014-15 campaign, Tuchel also replaced him there, leading the team to German Cup success in 2017.

New challenge

He joined Paris St Germain the following year, replacing Unai Emery and winning back-to-back French league titles.

Tuchel also took PSG to their first Champions League final in 2020, which they lost to Bayern, before leaving for Chelsea.

Taking over the England national team represents a new challenge for the German, who will be tasked with delivering a first major trophy since England won the World Cup on home soil in 1966.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us