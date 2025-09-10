SPORTS
All-Somali referee team takes charge of World Cup qualifier for first time
The match officials oversaw one of the most dramatic fixtures of the round, as Senegal produced a stirring comeback to beat DR Congo 3–2.
The all-Somali refereeing team that officiated the World Cup qualifier match between DR Congo and Senegal. / Others
By Nuri Aden
September 10, 2025

An all-Somali on-field refereeing team took charge of a World Cup qualifier match for the first time in Tuesday's game between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal.

Leading the quartet was Omar Abdulkadir Artan, as the centre referee, supported by Mahad Ali Mohamud Jantalman as first assistant, Hamza Hagi Abdi as second assistant, and Kaafi Shiine as the fourth official.

Together, they oversaw one of the most dramatic fixtures of the round, as Senegal produced a stirring comeback to beat DR Congo 3–2, leaping to the top of the Group B.

The group winner will automatically head to the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the US. The four best runners-up at the group stage will advance to a playoff in November, with the potential of a further place at the finals.

The Somali officials were hailed for their discipline, composure and authority under pressure, keeping the match flowing while maintaining control in front of the 80,000 fans at Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa.

Milestone moment

Their performance was not only a personal triumph but also a milestone moment for Somali football, proving the nation’s growing footprint in global officiating.

For centre referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, the night carried added weight.

Already a history-maker, he is the first Somali referee and the only official from Sub-Saharan Africa selected to officiate at the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

His rise and that of fellow referees underscores both his individual excellence and the broader strides Somali refereeing is making on the international stage.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
