An all-Somali on-field refereeing team took charge of a World Cup qualifier match for the first time in Tuesday's game between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal.

Leading the quartet was Omar Abdulkadir Artan, as the centre referee, supported by Mahad Ali Mohamud Jantalman as first assistant, Hamza Hagi Abdi as second assistant, and Kaafi Shiine as the fourth official.

Together, they oversaw one of the most dramatic fixtures of the round, as Senegal produced a stirring comeback to beat DR Congo 3–2, leaping to the top of the Group B.

The group winner will automatically head to the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the US. The four best runners-up at the group stage will advance to a playoff in November, with the potential of a further place at the finals.

The Somali officials were hailed for their discipline, composure and authority under pressure, keeping the match flowing while maintaining control in front of the 80,000 fans at Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa.