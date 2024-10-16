State-financed travel by ministers and officials in Congo Republic has been suspended until the end of the year, the government said on Wednesday.

"Missions abroad of members of the government, senior officials and other state agents, financed by the general state budget, are suspended until the end of 2024," a circular signed by Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso said.

"An exception is made for missions involving the president of the republic," a copy of the circular seen by AFP said.

It encourages officials' "participation in video conference", without giving further explanation on the travel ban.

Cash flow challenges

The "measure aims to reduce the costs of the state, which is experiencing major cash flow tensions", a government source told AFP.

"Entire sections of the Congolese economy have been suffering for some time and are in the red," the source added.

Congo Republic is a small, oil-producing country with more than five million people.

Around half the population lives below the poverty line, according to World Bank estimates.

Revised budget downwards

The city has suffered power cuts for the last month, as electricity pylons have been damaged.

It is not clear who is responsible for the damage, but the public prosecutor has opened an investigation.

Congo Republic has revised its budget downwards to the equivalent of four billion euros in 2024, from six billion in 2020.

