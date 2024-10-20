TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye to host Ukrainian Foreign Minister for strategic talks
Türkiye's pivotal role in peace efforts, economic cooperation, and humanitarian initiatives—such as the Black Sea Grain Corridor—will further strengthen Türkiye-Ukraine ties amidst the ongoing conflict.
Türkiye to host Ukrainian Foreign Minister for strategic talks
Economic ties between Türkiye and Ukraine have grown steadily, even amidst the ongoing conflict. In 2023, bilateral trade reached $7.3 billion. / Photo: AA Archive
October 20, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiha on October 21, marking Sibiha's first official visit to Türkiye. Discussions will highlight Türkiye’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, its call for a diplomatic resolution to the war, and deepening bilateral relations.

This visit follows Fidan’s August trip to Ukraine, with the two countries aiming to enhance cooperation, particularly in economy, energy, and defence sectors. A Memorandum of Understanding and a consultation plan for 2025-2026 are expected to be signed.

Since Türkiye and Ukraine upgraded relations to a Strategic Partnership in 2011, substantial progress has been achieved in various sectors, with defence and energy at the forefront.

Minister Fidan last met with Sibiha in October 2024 during the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Dubrovnik. As the war continues, regional security issues and peace initiatives have gained prominence.

The upcoming meeting is expected to further solidify Türkiye's role as a mediator, supporting efforts for a peaceful resolution through international law.

Economic Cooperation and Free Trade Agreement

Economic ties between Türkiye and Ukraine have grown steadily, even amidst the ongoing conflict. In 2023, bilateral trade reached $7.3 billion.

Discussions during the visit are likely to focus on the Free Trade Agreement between the two nations, which is anticipated to come into force soon.

The agreement is seen as a vital step in boosting bilateral trade and strengthening economic collaboration in the long run.

Türkiye has played a crucial role in facilitating diplomatic and humanitarian efforts during the war. In 2022, it hosted the first meetings between Ukrainian and Russian representatives.

Furthermore, Türkiye’s efforts in the Black Sea Grain Corridor, which enabled the export of 33 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain, have been instrumental in mitigating global food shortages.

Türkiye has also been involved in organising prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia, further highlighting its proactive stance in regional peace efforts.

This visit is expected to reinforce Türkiye’s commitment to both bilateral relations and broader regional stability, continuing its role as a key player in mediating peace and supporting Ukraine.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us