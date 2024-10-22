AFRICA
2 MIN READ
SA sees Russia as 'valued ally,' Ramaphosa to Putin
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has said his country views Russia as a "valued ally" as BRICS member nations meet in Russia for the bloc's summit.
SA sees Russia as 'valued ally,' Ramaphosa to Putin
South Africa is among the early members of BRICS economic bloc. / Photo: AFP
October 22, 2024

South Africa sees Russia as a valued ally, President Cyril Ramaphosa said at a bilateral meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, on the eve of the BRICS summit of emerging economies that will take place in the Russian city of Kazan.

"We continue to see Russia as a valued ally, as a valued friend who supported us right from the beginning, from the days of our struggle against apartheid," Ramaphosa said, according to a clip of the two leaders' meeting shared on social media by South Africa's government news agency.

"We are going to have important discussions here in Kazan within the BRICS family," the South African president added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us