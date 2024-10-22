AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Russian, Egyptian presidents hold talks as BRICS summit starts
Russia's President Vladimir Putin held talks with his visiting Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in the Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday.
Russian, Egyptian presidents hold talks as BRICS summit starts
Egypt is one of four countries that officially joined the BRICS economic group on January 1, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
October 22, 2024

Russia's President Vladimir Putin late on Tuesday held talks with his visiting Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

Underlining Egypt's participation in the summit as a member for the first time, Putin said Moscow is paying special attention to expanding its ties with Cairo, defining the country as a "long-standing and reliable partner."

He said that both countries are moving forward in the trade and economic sphere, adding that the implementation of large joint projects continues, particularly referring to the construction of Egypt's first nuclear power plant in the town of El Dabaa.

"Russia and Egypt are united in their approaches to solving many pressing global problems, and we value our cooperation at the United Nations," he went on to say.

Egypt 'highly values interaction' with Russia

For his part, al-Sisi expressed his gratitude for Russia's support for Egypt's BRICS membership, saying that Cairo also values all the events that the Russian side held during its chairmanship in the bloc.

"Egypt highly values our interaction, our cooperation in bilateral relations, as well as in multilateral formats," he said, adding that the country supports the expansion of BRICS.

Egypt is one of four countries that officially joined the BRICS economic group on January 1.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us