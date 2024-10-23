AFRICA
Nigeria's President Tinubu scraps ministries in changes
The fate of the ministers in the affected ministries is unclear.
President Bola Tinubu promised to enact reforms after being sworn in last year.  / Photo: Getty Images
October 23, 2024

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has scraped two ministries and merged two others in a much expected reorganisation of his government as the country battles its worst economic crisis in decades.

The cabinet approved the dissolution of the ministry of sports and the ministry of Niger-Delta, the president's spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Niger-Delta ministry was in charge of the development of Nigeria's oil-producing region.

Sports activities will now be managed by the National Sports Commission, while a new ministry of regional development will oversee all regional development agencies.

The ministry of tourism has been merged with the ministry of culture and creative economy, Bayo Onanuga said.

The fate of the ministers in the affected ministries is unclear.

President Tinubu came to power in 2023 with a promise to revamp the economy and tackle insecurity.

But his government has faced numerous challenges, including worsening inflation and continued attacks by armed groups.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
