BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
South Sudan to resume pumping oil through Sudan
The government of South Sudan has said preparations have been made for the resumption of oil transportation through Sudan, and that the exports will resume soon.
South Sudan to resume pumping oil through Sudan
Before the major pipeline broke, South Sudan had been sending between 100,000 to 150,000 barrels of crude oil per day to Sudan for export. / Photo: AP Archive
October 24, 2024

South Sudan will resume pumping crude oil for export through a port in neighbouring Sudan within a few days, a South Sudanese government official told Reuters on Thursday, following repairs to a key pipeline ruptured during fighting in Sudan.

War broke out between Sudan's army (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April last year, forcing millions to leave their homes and causing a famine.

The oil exports transported through the pipeline in Sudan have been a vital source of revenue for South Sudan, representing 90% of its foreign exchange earnings, with Sudan taking a cut as a transit fee.

Tut Gatluak Manime, who headed a delegation that recently travelled to Port Sudan to discuss resuming oil exports, said officials had visited all the production sites along the pipeline.

Pipeline damage effects

"We reviewed all the pipelines, some were frozen but were cleaned with hot water and some chemicals and now the pipelines are ready for full production of oil from South Sudan," he said.

Officials from South Sudan's energy ministry will receive a team of Sudanese engineers on Saturday to develop a plan to restart oil flows in a few days' time, Manime said.

He did not give a specific date.

South Sudan had been sending between 100,000 to 150,000 barrels of crude oil per day to Sudan for export.

According to analysts, the pipeline damage had resulted in environmental contamination and increased food prices in a region already grappling with a severe hunger crisis.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us