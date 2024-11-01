SPORTS
Manchester Utd appoint Ruben Amorim as head coach
Interim coach Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue his duties as interim manager until Amorim's arrival.
Ruben Amorim won Portuguese league titles with Sporting Lisbon in the 2020-21 and 2023-24 seasons.  / Photo: Reuters
November 1, 2024

Portuguese Ruben Amorim has been appointed as the head coach of Manchester United, the English Premier League side announced Friday.

The 39-year-old will take helm at the club on November 11 and will stay with the Red Devils until June 2027, according to a statement.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue his duties as interim manager until Amorim's arrival.

Manchester United sacked Dutch manager Erik ten Hag on Monday after their latest defeat at the weekend.

Appointed in April 2022, Ten Hag led Manchester United to two domestic trophies - the League Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

Sporting Lisbon head coach Amorim, who spent a week as an intern at Manchester United during manager Jose Mourinho's era between 2016 and 2018, bagged two Portuguese league titles with Sporting Lisbon in the 2020-21 and 2023-24 seasons after a one-year spell with Braga, another Portuguese club.​​​​​​​

