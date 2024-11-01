SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Somali Muslim footballer ready to resume playing after shorts dispute
It comes after England's FA said women players across its competitions are allowed to wear clothing that follows their religious beliefs.
Somali Muslim footballer ready to resume playing after shorts dispute
Iqra Ismail is a player and coach at United Dragons club. Photo / @coachiqra / Others
November 1, 2024

Former Somalia captain Iqra Ismail said she has spoken with the Football Association (FA) and is ready to resume playing while wearing tracksuit bottoms after she was barred from a match for not wearing shorts.

Ismail said in an Instagram video earlier this week that she had been playing in the Greater London Women's Football League (GLWFL) for five years wearing tracksuit bottoms but was not allowed to come on as a substitute on Sunday for United Dragons.

On Wednesday, the FA said women players across its competitions are allowed to wear clothing that follows their religious beliefs.

"I have been in contact with senior members of the FA and Middlesex County FA, they've been really supportive and are actively working to make sure nothing like this happens again," the 24-year-old, who captained Somalia in 2019, said in a video posted to X on Thursday.

"And I am pleased to say, as of this weekend, I will be back on the pitch playing football in my tracksuit bottoms."

The GLWFL said this week it was their understanding that players were required to wear shorts on top of clothing that covered their legs, but had since been informed it was not so and had passed along the guidance to their match officials.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us