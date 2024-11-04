President Bola Tinubu will swear in seven new ministers into his cabinet on Monday, November 4, his office says.

Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, said on X that the event will be held in the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

Who are the new ministers?

According to Onanuga, “The ministers are Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Labour and Employment; and Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State Foreign Affairs.

“Others are Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment (Trade and Investment), Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development; Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, Minister of State, Housing, and Urban Development; and Dr. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, Minister of State Education.

The Senate cleared the ministers last week.

Their appointment follows a major cabinet reshuffle on October 23, when Tinubu approved the reassignment of 10 ministers to new ministerial portfolios and discharged five others.

