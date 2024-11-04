AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigeria to swear in seven new ministers
Their appointment follows a major cabinet reshuffle that saw the reassignment of ministers to new portfolios.
Nigeria to swear in seven new ministers
The Senate cleared the minister-nominees presented by President Tinubu last week . Photo: Others  / Others
November 4, 2024

President Bola Tinubu will swear in seven new ministers into his cabinet on Monday, November 4, his office says.

Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, said on X that the event will be held in the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

Who are the new ministers?

According to Onanuga, “The ministers are Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Labour and Employment; and Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State Foreign Affairs.

“Others are Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment (Trade and Investment), Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development; Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, Minister of State, Housing, and Urban Development; and Dr. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, Minister of State Education.

The Senate cleared the ministers last week.

Their appointment follows a major cabinet reshuffle on October 23, when Tinubu approved the reassignment of 10 ministers to new ministerial portfolios and discharged five others.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us