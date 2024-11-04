The African film landscape is in a vibrant mood following the successful hosting of the 2024 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in Lagos, Nigeria, on Saturday.

South Africa's Zolisa Xaluva won Best Actor in a Leading Role for "The Queenstown King," while Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah Emery took home the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for "Red Carpet."

The Nigerian film ‘Jagun Jagun’ also made the awards' cut, with actor Femi Adebayo receiving the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

The event also honoured legendary filmmakers from across the continent, including Souleymane Cissé from Mali, Nacer Khemir from Tunisia, and Haile Gerima from Ethiopia.

These filmmakers received lifetime achievement awards for their significant contributions to African cinema.

Special recognition awardsalso went to Alain Gomis from Senegal and Gabon and Tsitsi Dangarembgafrom Zimbabwe.

“The Last Shoemaker,” from Uganda, won theEfere Ozako Award for best short film, while Kenya’s “CounterPunch” won the Jubril Malafia best animation award.

The best documentary went to “The Nearest Smell of Gunpowder” from Mozambique.

The Michael Anyiam-Osigwe award for best film by an African living abroad went to “Under the Hanging Tree" from Namibia, while South Africa’s “The Queenstown King” clinched the Ousmane Sembene Award for best film in African language.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.