AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigeria orders release of minors on trial over 'hunger' protests
The development comes after viral videos revealed the minors, looking exhausted, with some unable to stand when they appeared in court.
Nigeria orders release of minors on trial over 'hunger' protests
Tinubu has ordered an investigation into the arrest of the minors. Photo: Others  / Others
November 5, 2024

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has directed the release of all minors arrested over their alleged participation in the EndBadGovernance protests held in August in some parts of the country, local media reports.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, at a meeting on Monday told State House correspondents the president ordered their release be carried out “with immediate effect.”

“The President has ordered the immediate release of all the minors who have been arrested by the Nigeria Police without prejudice to whatever legal processes they are undergoing. He has directed that they be released immediately," Idris said.

Idris further added, “The President has also directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction to immediately attend to the welfare of these minors and to ensure their smooth reunion with their parents or guardians wherever they are in the country."

Disciplinary action

Tinubu also ordered an investigation to examine all issues surrounding the arrest, detention, and treatment of the young minors and that disciplinary action be taken against law enforcement agents found culpable.

The development comes after public condemnation followed the trial of at least 76 people, including 30 children ranging from 14 to 17 years old.

The suspects were arraigned last Friday and charged with 10 felony counts, including treason, destruction of property, public disturbance, and mutiny.

Viral videos on social media revealed the minors, looking exhausted, with some unable to stand.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us