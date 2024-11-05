Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has directed the release of all minors arrested over their alleged participation in the EndBadGovernance protests held in August in some parts of the country, local media reports.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, at a meeting on Monday told State House correspondents the president ordered their release be carried out “with immediate effect.”

“The President has ordered the immediate release of all the minors who have been arrested by the Nigeria Police without prejudice to whatever legal processes they are undergoing. He has directed that they be released immediately," Idris said.

Idris further added, “The President has also directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction to immediately attend to the welfare of these minors and to ensure their smooth reunion with their parents or guardians wherever they are in the country."

Disciplinary action

Tinubu also ordered an investigation to examine all issues surrounding the arrest, detention, and treatment of the young minors and that disciplinary action be taken against law enforcement agents found culpable.

The development comes after public condemnation followed the trial of at least 76 people, including 30 children ranging from 14 to 17 years old.

The suspects were arraigned last Friday and charged with 10 felony counts, including treason, destruction of property, public disturbance, and mutiny.

Viral videos on social media revealed the minors, looking exhausted, with some unable to stand.

