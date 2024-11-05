Mozambique's leading opposition politician, Venancio Mondlane, claimed in a video on Monday to have escaped an attempted assassination in South Africa where he had taken refuge after last month's disputed elections.

Mondlane rejects the results of the October 9 vote that the electoral authority says were won by the candidate of the Frelimo party, in power since 1975, and says he won.

Opposition parties and electoral observers say the vote was flawed. In protests against the result, security forces have killed at least 11 people, according to Human Rights Watch.

"When I was in South Africa, assassins were at my door to kill me," Mondlane said in the video on Facebook. "I had to jump out (through) the back door, slip out through a hair salon... and run with my bags and my family."

South Africa's reaction

He said he had been staying in Johannesburg's upmarket Sandton area and had since left the country. He did not say when the alleged assassination attempt was meant to have occurred.

South Africa's foreign ministry told AFP it had no knowledge of Mondlane being in the country and that such a matter should have been reported to the police.

Mondlane has used social media to call for protests against the election result, including a march in the capital Maputo due this Thursday that he promises will be "the day of Mozambique's freedom."

After his lawyer and another associate were gunned down on October 19 as they prepared to challenge the results in court, Mondlane said they were assassinated and he could be next.

Social media restricted

Mozambique's electoral authority announced on October 24 that Frelimo's Daniel Chapo had won more than 70% of votes, compared to Mondlane's 20%.

In two days of protests directly after the announcement, security forces killed at least 11 people and more than 50 others suffered serious gunshot wounds, Human Rights Watch said last week.

Police used tear gas on Monday to disperse more than a dozen demonstrators on a main road in Maputo, according to AFP reporters in the capital.

Social media coverage was again limited on Monday, reporters said, as confirmed by London-based Internet watchdog NetBlocks.

Flaws

A temporary internet blackout was imposed a day after results were announced. Access to social media was restricted again on October 31.

Election observers, including from the European Union, have also noted serious flaws before, during and after the vote, with the electoral body accused of manipulation to keep Frelimo in power.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.