Sporting marked the final home game of coach Ruben Amorim's reign in stunning fashion as Viktor Gyokeres' hat-trick saw them come from behind to thrash Manchester City 4-1 and maintain their superb start to the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Portuguese league leaders were outplayed for most of the first half and should have trailed by more than Phil Foden's early goal, but Gyokeres levelled it up before the break.

City were caught cold at the start of the second period as Maximiliano Araujo finished a flowing move straight from the kickoff, before Gyokeres put Sporting further ahead minutes later from the penalty spot.

Erling Haaland had the chance to drag City back into the game but struck the crossbar with a penalty before Gyokeres wrapped it up for the hosts with another spot kick to send the Estadio Jose Alvalade crowd into raptures.

City's first defeat

Amorim, who will take over as Manchester United manager on November 11, leaves Sporting in a fantastic position in the Champions League group phase with 10 points from four games. City's first defeat leaves them on seven points.

Champions League holders Real Madrid fell to a 3-1 home defeat by AC Milan on Tuesday in the group stage with striker Kylian Mbappe unable to find the net again.

The 25-year-old France captain has scored once in his last six matches for Madrid across all competitions, including three losses for Los Blancos.

Malick Thiaw headed the Italian side ahead before Vinicius Junior levelled from the penalty spot for the hosts.

Morata strike

Alvaro Morata struck against his former side to restore Milan's lead before the break and Tijjani Reijnders netted the third to secure Milan's victory.

Madrid were unable to bounce back strongly from the 4-0 thrashing by Barcelona in late October, their last outing after Saturday's La Liga match at Valencia was postponed because of devastating floods in the east of Spain.

Players from both sides wore t-shirts before the match reading "We are all Valencia" while in one stand a giant Valencia regional flag was unfurled for a minute's silence.

