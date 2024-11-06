SPORTS
1 MIN READ
Namibia names Jacques Burger as new rugby coach
Jacques Burger will head a new coaching team ahead of next year’s World Cup qualifying campaign.
Namibia names Jacques Burger as new rugby coach
Jacques Burger retired from playing rugby in 2016.   / Photo: Reuters
November 6, 2024

Former international Jacques Burger has been named Namibia’s new director of rugby, succeeding ex-South Africa coach Allister Coetzee, the Namibia Rugby Union announced.

Burger, who captained the country and played at three World Cups in a storied career, will head a new coaching team ahead of next year’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Former teammate Chrysander Botha will act as head coach, it was also announced.

Namibia have competed at seven successive World Cups from 1999 onwards but had no wins in 26 matches.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us