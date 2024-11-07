SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Osimhen superb as Galatasaray hold off Spurs in 3-2 win
Galatasaray maintain their perfect Europa League start with Victor Osimhen scoring twice
Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring their third goal against Tottenham Hotspur. / Photo: Reuters
November 7, 2024

Tottenham Hotspur's perfect Europa League start ended as they lost 3-2 at Galatasaray on Thursday with Victor Osimhen scoring twice for the hosts and Will Lankshear netting his first goal for Spurs but also getting sent off.

Yunus Akgun gave Galatasaray the lead in the sixth minute with a stunning half-volley from distance but Spurs levelled 12 minutes later when Brennan Johnson's layoff across the goal left Lankshear with a simple tap-in.

Radu Dragusin was caught napping at the back in the 31st minute and was dispossessed by Mauro Icardi. The ball fell to Dries Mertens who slipped a pass to Osimhen and the Nigerian striker shot first time into the bottom corner.

Osimhen's brace

Osimhen struck again six minutes from the break. Mertens floated a ball into the area and, between two defenders, the forward cushioned a volley past the keeper from just outside the six-yard box.

Lankshear received his second booking in seven minutes on the hour mark, but 10-man Tottenham pulled a goal back nine minutes later when substitute Dominic Solanke back-heeled Pedro Porro's cross into the net.

The visitors pushed for an equaliser but the loss, after winning their opening three games, left them on nine points, one behind undefeated Galatasaray.

SOURCE:Reuters
