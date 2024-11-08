The death toll in Mozambique's post-election violence has risen to 27 after three more demonstrators were killed Thursday in the capital, Maputo, hospital officials confirmed on Friday.

The authorities have deployed soldiers on the streets to help keep order following weeks of protests against the ruling party.

Mozambique armed forces spokesperson Gen. Omar Saranga made the announcement at a late-night press conference on Thursday, saying the army would support police in keeping order.

Soldiers had already been deployed when he made the announcement, Saranga said.

Violent protests

Since the National Election Commission (CNE) announced the official results on October 24, declaring ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) candidate Daniel Chapo the winner with 70% of the vote a nd opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane receiving 20%, violent protests have erupted in major cities and towns across the country.

Mondlane has called for a weeklong general strike from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, disputing the election results. Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Maputo and other parts of the country on Thursday in response to his call for mass protests.

The ruling Frelimo party's candidate, Daniel Chapo, was declared the winner of the presidential election two weeks ago, continuing the leftist party's dominance of Mozambican politics since independence from Portugal in 1975.

Rigging claims

Opposition parties have accused Frelimo of stuffing ballot boxes and other election fraud, while international observers said there were problems with the vote and it was not free and fair.

Frelimo has often been accused of rigging national and local elections to keep power. The Constitutional Council has not yet validated the results of the election, which it must do for them to be recognized.

