AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Mozambique protests: Death toll climbs to 27 as army is deployed
Thursday's protests were the biggest Mozambique has ever seen against Frelimo, the party that has ruled the southern African state since 1975.
Mozambique protests: Death toll climbs to 27 as army is deployed
Post election protests in Mozambique, have killed more than a dozen people with rights bodies reporting 34 deaths. / Photo: Reuters
November 8, 2024

The death toll in Mozambique's post-election violence has risen to 27 after three more demonstrators were killed Thursday in the capital, Maputo, hospital officials confirmed on Friday.

The authorities have deployed soldiers on the streets to help keep order following weeks of protests against the ruling party.

Mozambique armed forces spokesperson Gen. Omar Saranga made the announcement at a late-night press conference on Thursday, saying the army would support police in keeping order.

Soldiers had already been deployed when he made the announcement, Saranga said.

Violent protests

Since the National Election Commission (CNE) announced the official results on October 24, declaring ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) candidate Daniel Chapo the winner with 70% of the vote a nd opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane receiving 20%, violent protests have erupted in major cities and towns across the country.

Mondlane has called for a weeklong general strike from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, disputing the election results. Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Maputo and other parts of the country on Thursday in response to his call for mass protests.

The ruling Frelimo party's candidate, Daniel Chapo, was declared the winner of the presidential election two weeks ago, continuing the leftist party's dominance of Mozambican politics since independence from Portugal in 1975.

Rigging claims

Opposition parties have accused Frelimo of stuffing ballot boxes and other election fraud, while international observers said there were problems with the vote and it was not free and fair.

Frelimo has often been accused of rigging national and local elections to keep power. The Constitutional Council has not yet validated the results of the election, which it must do for them to be recognized.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us