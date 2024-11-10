“August Ataturk, we once again remember your excellency with grace on the 86th anniversary of your passing to eternity," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote in the memorial book of Anitkabir.

In a solemn state ceremony on Sunday, Erdogan joined the Turkish nation in commemorating the Republic's founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk at Anitkabir, his mausoleum overlooking the capital Ankara.

"We spare no effort to glorify and strengthen the Republic of Türkiye, the legacy of your excellency and our martyrs, in every area, and make it grow bigger in security and stability despite the crises in its near environs," Erdogan added.

“We will neither stop nor rest until we build a Türkiye, where peace, calm, justice, development and brotherhood prevail in every inch of our country. May you rest in peace!" he wrote.

As is customary every November 10 in Türkiye, daily life stopped at 9.05 am local time (0605GMT), with sirens wailing to mark the exact moment of Ataturk's death at age 57, and millions of people across the country observed two minutes of silence.

Commitment to national sovereignty

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, along with other officials, also commemorated Ataturk.

"We are upholding our foreign policy vision, which represents Türkiye's independent course and principled stance, and we continue our efforts with the spirit of the national struggle passed down from our ancestors," Fidan said.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus shared a message on X, saying: "On this occasion, we reaffirm our determination to further advance our Republic and our country with a spirit of national unity, independence, and a commitment to national sovereignty."

The War of Turkish Independence officially began on May 19, 1919. Remarkable victories on the battlefield led to Turkish independence, culminating in the founding of the Republic of Türkiye on October 29, 1923.

Ataturk served as the republic’s first president until November 10, 1938, when he passed away in Istanbul's Dolmabahce Palace.

Turkish people traditionally visit Ataturk's mausoleum every November 10 to pay their respect to the nation’s founder.​​​​​​​

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.