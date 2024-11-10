TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye spares no effort to strengthen the Republic: Erdogan
"We spare no effort to glorify and strengthen the Republic of Türkiye, the legacy of your excellency," Erdogan says in letter to Türkiye's founding father Ataturk, who passed away 86 years ago today.
Türkiye spares no effort to strengthen the Republic: Erdogan
“We will neither stop nor rest until we build a Türkiye, where peace, calm, justice, development and brotherhood prevail in every inch of our country." / Photo: AA
November 10, 2024

“August Ataturk, we once again remember your excellency with grace on the 86th anniversary of your passing to eternity," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote in the memorial book of Anitkabir.

In a solemn state ceremony on Sunday, Erdogan joined the Turkish nation in commemorating the Republic's founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk at Anitkabir, his mausoleum overlooking the capital Ankara.

"We spare no effort to glorify and strengthen the Republic of Türkiye, the legacy of your excellency and our martyrs, in every area, and make it grow bigger in security and stability despite the crises in its near environs," Erdogan added.

“We will neither stop nor rest until we build a Türkiye, where peace, calm, justice, development and brotherhood prevail in every inch of our country. May you rest in peace!" he wrote.

As is customary every November 10 in Türkiye, daily life stopped at 9.05 am local time (0605GMT), with sirens wailing to mark the exact moment of Ataturk's death at age 57, and millions of people across the country observed two minutes of silence.

Commitment to national sovereignty

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, along with other officials, also commemorated Ataturk.

"We are upholding our foreign policy vision, which represents Türkiye's independent course and principled stance, and we continue our efforts with the spirit of the national struggle passed down from our ancestors," Fidan said.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus shared a message on X, saying: "On this occasion, we reaffirm our determination to further advance our Republic and our country with a spirit of national unity, independence, and a commitment to national sovereignty."

The War of Turkish Independence officially began on May 19, 1919. Remarkable victories on the battlefield led to Turkish independence, culminating in the founding of the Republic of Türkiye on October 29, 1923.

Ataturk served as the republic’s first president until November 10, 1938, when he passed away in Istanbul's Dolmabahce Palace.

Turkish people traditionally visit Ataturk's mausoleum every November 10 to pay their respect to the nation’s founder.​​​​​​​

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us